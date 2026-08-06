Andy Last appeals to Hull FC players’ pride in bid to avoid new low

HULL FC coach Andy Last has appealed to his players’ personal pride as he seeks some way to end the season on a positive note.

The Black and Whites lost a seventh straight game last Thursday, falling 22-16 at last-placed club Huddersfield Giants.

It means there is just a two-point gap between the two bottom teams and there is a very real risk of Hull, who have won only five league games this season, finishing bottom of a Super League table for the first time.

They next travel to play-off chasing St Helens for a third successive Thursday-night fixture.

Last, who has overseen twelve defeats in 14 while holding the fort ahead of Steve McNamara’s arrival as head coach next year, said after the defeat to Huddersfield: “That result isn’t what we want to be about.

“We’ve got six games to go and they’re going to be six challenging games. We need to try and get as much as we can out of this group.

“We’ve got individual pride to play for, and we’re representing a very proud and historic club.

“I’ve just told the players: ‘Every time you pull the shirt on, you’re representing a rich history.’

“Quite clearly, as individuals and collectively as a team – myself included – we aren’t good enough at the moment.

“I’ll try to generate a bit of enthusiasm and energy. I’ll try to focus on some positives from the game, and try to correct some of the negatives.”

Hull do still have fellow bottom-half opposition to face in Castleford Tigers (Friday, August 14) plus away trips to Catalans Dragons (Saturday, August 22) and Toulouse Olympique (Friday, September 4).

They also host Warrington Wolves on Saturday, August 29, then finish at Leeds Rhinos on Friday, September 11.

Having stayed clear of the bottom position, ahead of London Broncos, on points difference two seasons ago, Hull haven’t finished last in a table since 1963-64.

Like 64 years ago, when the two divisions were merged for the following season, sitting at the foot of the table won’t mean relegation, this time due to the grading system.