St Helens prepared for ‘different intensity’ to WSL run-in

THE new Super Four structure will be something completely different for all involved, according to St Helens coach Derek Hardman.

When games return this weekend, the second phase of the season will see the top four – Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and York Valkyrie – all face each other twice, home and away, over the course of the next six weeks as all four teams aim for a spot in the Grand Final on Sunday, September 27.

“It’s a different concept for us all and it will be interesting to see how each team backs up week on week as is something we’ve never really had to do before,” said Hardman, who is also part of Stuart Barrow’s England coaching set up.

“Sometimes you can play two big games, but then have three games against a bottom four team, so not having those breaks between the really tight games is going to be a challenge for everyone, and it’s going to be very different in terms of how players recover and how they carry knocks.

“The intensity is going to be different every week, so the next few weeks it’s going to be full on. But it’s going to be good because I believe that intensity is what we need to improve our game.”

The change in format of the season will not only have an impact on the Super League competition, but it is hoped it will also have a knock-on effect on the international stage too, with England’s World Cup campaign just around the corner.

“Ultimately we have got to be looking towards the World Cup as well and as England coaches we have to look at how we prepare our girls for the intensity of that tournament.

“The NRLW is so tough, and the players over there never get a week off from the intensity they’re playing at. So our players facing this tough six weeks of games will certainly help England’s preparations.”