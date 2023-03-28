Andy Last on Adam Milner’s double ban, why Castleford Tigers are currently losing and Catalans Dragons flight plan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS interim head coach Andy Last is up against it to say the least.

Having taken over the reins from Lee Radford following three losses in three games, Last himself has won just one of three games – 14-8 triumph over Leeds Rhinos.

Going into last week’s fixture against Warrington Wolves, there was an air of optimism around Castleford. That was, however, quickly dampened with a 38-0 loss to Daryl Powell’s side.

Now, Last has explained why his team fared so badly.

“We spoke about managing Warrington’s physicality and to be good in our contact areas,” Last said.

“We wanted to take away Paul Vaughan’s and Sam Kasiano’s leg speed but identifying it and doing it are two different things.

“Sometimes you have to pay credit to your opposition and we didn’t quite match up to Warrington.”

Last has outlined how the Tigers can improve.

“We have to complete more, we’ve got to try and get our completion rate to around that 80% mark to get in the contest and we just aren’t doing that on the consistent basis.

“Some individuals are making uncharacteristic errors and decisions. We’ve identified those areas that we need to improve but it’s difficult because you can’t simulate pressure in training.

“You can speak about it and you can get the players to understand that the game is about sustaining pressure and building pressure, but we are not doing that on our opponents at the moment. We are showing a lack of resilience.”

Among those players absent for Saturday’s clash against the Catalans Dragons will be Adam Milner, who picked up two one-match bans from the Warrington loss.

“It’s a difficult one because the attacking ball player, if you give them time, they can unpick you and Matt Dufty is a real run threat,” Last said of Milner’s ban.

“He carried the ball into the line and Adz hit him. The resulting penalty they scored off the back of it, sometimes you feel that is punishment enough.

“The decision makers have gone down the route that we need to protect ball players – which I support – and Adam has suffered the consequences.”

In the past, the Tigers have flown in on the day to Perpignan ready to fly back on the same day, but this time the Castleford players will be going in on Thursday – two days before kick-off.

“We are going in on Thursday, we fly on Thursday morning. We get to the hotel around lunchtime and we will do active recovery in the pool.

“We will probably have a walk and do a team activity and have lunch etc. Friday will be a team run run out there. Then we will have the game on Saturday and be back Sunday lunchtime.”