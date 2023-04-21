Andy Last on Liam Watts and Cain Robb as troubling diagnosis given on Castleford Tigers halfback

CASTLEFORD TIGERS go up against Hull KR tonight at The Jungle with Andy Last hoping for his first win since being appointed as permanent head coach.

Last has taken charge of six Castleford games so far, winning two of them as he prepares his side to face a rampant KR who are sitting pretty in the top four of Super League.

The current England assistant will have Liam Watts back in the fold, with Last confirming that the forward is a week ahead of schedule in terms of his return from injury.

“Liam (Watts) is probably a week ahead of schedule, he had a bit of an AC joint, but he has ticked all the boxes he needed to tick with rehab and injury,” Last said.

“I’m looking forward to Liam being back in the fold, he’s a senior player in our team and we need some big performances from him.”

Last is also hoping to have youngster Cain Robb back in the side in April following a broken hand.

“Cain Robb is out of his pot, he’s got a couple of weeks of training to get through first. I’m hoping he will be available for selection for the Leigh game.”

However, there is still no sight of Callum McLelland who is months away from being in Last’s thoughts to play.

“Callum McLelland is working away on his rehab, but he is still some way away.

“Hopefully Callum is potentially only a couple of months away from being available.”