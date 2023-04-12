Andy Last set for Castleford Tigers head coach job interview

IT will be a nerve-wracking week for Andy Last this week.

Not only will he lead Castleford as interim head coach against the Salford Red Devils tomorrow night in his sixth game in charge, Last will also be given his shot by the Tigers’ board to explain why he deserves the job on a permanent basis.

Last has been given a short period of time to show what he can do following the exit of Lee Radford earlier in the season and he admits that tomorrow night’s game at the Salford Stadium will be another step in the right direction if he is able to galvanise his Castleford troops to win.

“Thursday night is another opportunity, either to get closer to the job or further way. Like I’ve said, the club are doing their due diligence and are going through a process which I understand,” Last said.

“Once they’ve looked at the applications hopefully I will get the job on merit not because I am an easy option but because I am the right person for the job.

“I will be speaking to the club in the next couple of days and hopefully what I have to say and what I see as a project for this club will be on the same lines as the board of directors and we can get something done.

“The club are going through a process and that’s only right.”

Last has admitted that if he is given the head coaching job it will be “a very, very proud moment.”

“The club have been very, very open and told me the stages that they’ve gone through. They’ve done interviews to allow applicants to showcase what they’re about in terms of their coaching philosophies etc.

“I’m going to get that opportunity on Friday. If I’m given the job at the end of that process, it’s because I’m the best person for the job.

“I’d take a great deal of confidence from that because if the rumours are true, the applicants have been good ones. If I come out as the best man for the job for what Castleford Tigers want, it’ll be a very, very proud moment.

“Hopefully I can do a good job in the final part of the interview process and nail the position.”

Last does, however, believe that performances under his tutelage have been heading in the right direction – though he has called on his players to be more expansive against Salford.

“I think performances have been building, but I wasn’t happy with the second-half against Wakefield.

“We played too conservative and didn’t ask Wakefield enough questions. We’ve spoken about that in review and worked on that this week and I’m hopeful we play a little bit more expansive and with more creativity against Salford.”