Toulouse Olympique release statement on seven-match ban handed to forward for alleged “testicle grab” on Bradford Bulls star

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have released a statement on the seven-match ban handed to forward Lambert Belmas for an alleged “testicle grab” on Bradford Bulls star Tom Holmes.

The club stated: “Last Tuesday April 4, Lambert Belmas, international forward playing for the TO XIII since the 2022 season, was suspended for 7 games.

“Following the Bradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique meeting on February 25, English full-back Tom Holmes asked for an investigation to be opened into an “attack on the testicles” by the Toulouse prop during a scuffle.

“Lambert Belmas meanwhile claimed his innocence throughout the investigation.

“Despite a video which shows no gesture, the RFL disciplinary committee classified the alleged action as ‘Grade F’ and the Operational Rules Tribunal sentenced the Toulouse prop to a 7-game suspension.”

The French club also included a video of the incident in the statement: