Andy Last spills the beans on Castleford Tigers’ interview process, how he was given the news and dealing with 14 players off-contract

CASTLEFORD TIGERS in a rebuilding phase at present.

Following the exit of Lee Radford after just three games of the 2023 Super League season, Andy Last took over the reins on an interim basis.

Now he has been appointed on a permanent basis and he is “overwhelmed” after an intense interview.

“I’m a little bit overwhelmed but really pleased to be leading the club for two-and-half years,” Last said.

“I had the interview last Friday and a couple of hours getting grilled and putting my plan across with thoughts and suggestions and explaining what I wanted to do with the team in terms of direction and what we need.

“It was great to get in front of the board and have that chat, I liked the challenge that the interview process put on me.

“By the time hit half 6 they had had a chat, spoke to a couple of other people and then broke the news to me.

“There was a big sense of relief! I was a little bit stunned, it’s been a long time coming. The fact I’ve had to play it out for six weeks has allowed me to get my head around it a little bit and get my emotions in check if there was disappointment and that I would be comfortable that I had given it my best shot. I was over the moon, it’s a great moment for myself and my family.”

After just two wins from six games whilst interim coach, Last knows what his Castleford side need to improve on.

“Our good ball attack needs to sharpen up and we need to ask more questions of the opposition. We need to increase our support play and make them accountable to support them.

“We need to take calculated risks, the confidence to offload. Defensively we are looking more solid and that’s something that I’ve stressed.”

It’s set to be an interesting period at The Jungle with 14 players out of contract at the end of the season, but Last insists it is all about performances now.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty with playing contracts with 14 out of contract. There is a little bit of uncertainty but now they know I’m the head coach, they will be able to focus on their performance.

“If they are here they will have to play well and get some results. We need better performances from one or two of them and give them the best chance of renewing their contract at Cas or getting one elsewhere.”