“Angry” Danny McGuire slams “worrying” Castleford Tigers loss to St Helens

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 46-6 to St Helens at The Jungle tonight.

The Tigers were second-best throughout, trailing 14-6 at half-time before conceding another six tries to cap off a woeful effort against a red-hot Saints.

Head coach Danny McGuire spoke of his frustrations after the game: “I thought we had a period of five or ten minutes where we were ok, the rest of it we were soft.

“I’m struggling to find positives, I thought Saints were very good physically, they dominated us and we had no ruck control at all.

“They were too big and too strong for us throughout. Their key players came into the game on the back of that. If you can win the physical battle, it allows the key players to dominate the game.

“They were having that much fun they would have played for three hours, that’s worrying.

“It’s a bit tough for us to take. It’s disappointing because we are trying to do the right things but we didn’t take it out there tonight what we had practiced.

“We’ve gone backwards again, we are trying to find consistency. When it gets tough and it starts to bite, we are not able to do our job properly and do the better players do the job when they are tired but we aren’t in a position to do that at the minute.

“Some players are not where we like them to be and we will keep working with them and educating them. Some players just weren’t good enough tonight and it wasn’t a true reflection of their capabilities.”

Despite there being a buzz before kick-off around The Jungle, the players failed to deliver and McGuire insists that the on-field improvements need to come quick.

“I can take losing if you are scrapping and fighting. They scored some walk-ins – you could have scored them – and that’s not good enough.

“I am angry, the players are angry and disappointed. I don’t think it was good enough. There is a vision to create a place off the field which we will be proud of but we have got to get it right on the field, otherwise it is a waste of time.”

Tex Hoy ended the game with a heavily-strapped arm and McGuire said that he would have to look with the medical staff at the potential issue.