Paul Wellens explains St Helens’ big win over Castleford Tigers, hails “one of the best players in the world” but rues injury concern

ST HELENS thrashed Castleford Tigers 46-6 at The Jungle tonight.

Saints were red-hot from the first minute, going in at half-time with a 14-6 lead before putting Castleford to the sword with six second-half tries.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens was thrilled: “I am pleased, it’s never an easy place to come and particularly in their first game of the season.

“We prepared the players for what we were walking to and we handled it really particularly in the first 20 minutes which was as good as it gets.

“It was a great start from us, to their credit they really hung in there and toughed it out for long periods. It was a nice reminder that we’ve got to keep going.

“I spoke at half-time about doing exactly that and the players did to their credit. Off the back of hard work we then posted a lot of points.

“I thought we got the balance right in terms of our play. The way Morgan Knowles and Matty Lees got us around the field with their field is incredible.

“It allows Alex Walmsley to carry the ball like he does and the same with George Delaney and Jake Wingfield which allowed Agnatius Paasi to do the same.”

Wellens also had special words for Jack Welsby – who was phenomenal throughout – as well as Harry Robertson who yet again played in the centres.

“Jack was incredible, I don’t need to sit here and talk too much about him. We all know how talented a player he is. His influence on the group is growing week by week as a leader and a player.

“I thought the halves, Jonny Lomax and Tristan Sailor introduced Jack well into the game, giving him time and space and that’s when he is at his most dangerous.

“He is one of the best players in the world whilst Harry Robertson is one of those players that has got good spacial awareness.

“He manages to find a gap, is elusive and quick and has all the attributes to be a good player but he every day he has a thirst and hunger to want to improve.”

There were two sore points for Wellens – Morgan Knowles’ failed HIA and a need to improve defensively.

“There is an element defensively where we need to be better. There was a little bit in the second-half where we allowed a few opportunities.

“We don’t want to be doing that moving forward, we have got more in us.

“Morgan has failed his HIA which is disappointing because he was being the typical Morgan Knowles out there on the field.”