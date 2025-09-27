‘As good as we’ve played all year’: Adrian Lam hails Leigh Leopards’ eliminator win

ADRIAN LAM hailed his Leigh side’s performance as the best they have produced this year, as they dumped Wakefield out of the play-offs with a 26-10 victory.

Leigh suffocated Wakefield, who were starved of field position in a near-perfect first half, with Trinity given too big a mountain to climb.

The Leopards head coach could find little to fault their performance, which earned them a spot in the semi-finals for the second successive year.

“That is as good as we’ve played all year,” he said. “I am grateful because it was the most important game so far.

“We were near perfect in that first half with our completion rate and discipline. We started really well and I just loved everything about what we did.

“We had a pretty simple gameplan, we stripped it right back so there wasn’t too much to focus on.”

The victory sets up a repeat of last year’s semi-final where Leigh were battered by Wigan, losing 38-0.

And Lam is determined to right the wrongs of last year’s heartbreak by building on their win over Wakefield.

“We were embarrassed there last year,” he admitted. “We got so many wins in a row to get there and it was like we fell off a cliff.

“I didn’t think that group, with all respect to them, was good enough to win the bigger games, so we made a decision to make changes.

“When you make so many changes, and to think we are back in the same position as we were last year, I am just grateful because usually you take a step back before you go forward.

“We have worked hard to get here to be 80 minutes away from Old Trafford. We will go there with every intention to be different from what we were last year.”