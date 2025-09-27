Wales Masters to make another trip to Ireland

WALES Masters will be making a third successive annual trip to Ireland early next month.

They will take on Ireland at Virgin Media Park, Cork (the secondary home of Munster RUFC) on Saturday, October 4 after playing in Dublin in 2023 and in Belfast in 2024.

A 20-man squad has been confirmed for what will be the ninth Masters meeting of the two countries, and the 99th at all levels in Rugby League.

Six uncapped players are included in Alan Leech (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Glyn Cartwright, Roy Johnson and Alan Wraight (all North Wales Buccaneers), Andrew Pullar (Solent Spitfires) and Benjamin Cotter (Swindon St George).

Robert Martin, of Army Masters, is captain and will be joined by Jamie Iles, Leech and Andrew Palfrey (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Mark Bostock, Stephen Lloyd (Chester Gladiators), Mark Camm, Cartwright, Dafydd Ceiri, Johnson, Gethin Morgan, Gareth Roberts, John Williams, Wraight (North Wales Buccaneers), and Pullar, Jason York (Solent Spitfires), Cotter, Roderick Evans, Alun Griffiths and Mervyn Richards (Swindon St George).

Anyone in Wales who is over 35 and interested in forming a team, or in joining an existing side, should contact Chris Thomas at masters@walesrugbyleague.co.uk.