Ash Handley commits future to Leeds Rhinos

ASH Handley has committed his long term future to Leeds Rhinos after agreeing a new three contract that will keep the 27-year-old at Headingley until at least the end of the 2026 Betfred Super League season.

Handley, who scored a hat trick for England in the mid-season international, has been a mainstay of the Rhinos squad since breaking through from the Academy in 2014. He has now amassed 183 appearances for the club, scoring 107 tries so far.

The former Oulton Raider junior said:, “It was a big decision for me, especially with a young family to think about now. It was important to take my time to make the right decision and I am delighted to be staying. I have been here all my career and I love this club. I want to be part of it and I want to help the club get back up to where we want to be.

“I am learning all the time and that has helped me mature as a player. The club is one the best in England for how they treat people, players and everyone connected to the club which makes it a real honour to be here for another three years. There is a good core group of players here who all care about getting the club back where it wants to be and I am delighted to still be a part of that,” added Handley.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith said, “I am delighted that Ash has committed to a new contract with the club. He had one year remaining on his current deal so it is good to have got his future sorted before he enters the final year of his contract. Ash is one of our leaders in the group and a vastly experienced player in Super League.

“He loves the club and is a great role model for our young players. He received a well-deserved call up to the England squad this year and I am looking forward to even more from Ash in the years ahead.”