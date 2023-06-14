Wakefield Trinity set to be boosted by TWELVE players ahead of Hull KR clash

WAKEFIELD TRINITY finally got their first win of Super League 2023 with a 24-14 triumph over Leeds Rhinos yesterday afternoon.

The result was made even more impressive by the fact that Trinity were cut to ribbons with injuries as well as Leeds.

The likes of Lewis Murphy, Mason Lino, Luke Gale and Kelepi Tanginoa all missed that game through injury, but there is good news on that front for Mark Applegarth and his side with as many as a dozen players in contention to return for Trinity’s next Super League fixture against Hull KR.

“We’ve got about 12 players due back for the Hull KR game, barring Kelepi (Tanginoa) who has had surgery on his broken arm,” Applegarth said following the win over Leeds.

“Most of the other injuries should be there or thereabouts so it creates competition for places. Some of the younger end of the squad have probably answered a few questions they had in their own head.

“Hopefully we can kick on and start putting some pressure on those teams around us.”

It was a tremendous win for Wakefield who had to battle with 12 men for most of the second-half following the red card to Hugo Salabio.

The Frenchman – currently on trial with Trinity – faces a minimum six-game suspension after a dangerous throw on the Rhinos’ Richie Myler.