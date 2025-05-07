Ashes ticket sales revealed as Wembley interest soars

THE end-of-season Ashes Test Series has already accumulated enough interest to ensure the Second and Third Tests at Everton and Leeds respectively have sold out.

It will be the first time an Australian side has toured the northern hemisphere for over two decades – and it’s fair to say that the excitement is through the roof.

With the almost 53,000-capacity and over 19,000-capacity Everton Stadium and Headingley sold out, interested supporters have now been directed to the First Test at Wembley.

And BBC Sport revealed over the weekend that over 30,000 tickets have now been sold for the fixture in London which takes place on October 25 later this year.

The 2013 Rugby League World Cup semi-final double-header at Wembley attracted a crowd of 67,545, and RL Commercial Managing Director Rhodri Jones is hopeful of beating that number.

With almost six months to go until the Ashes Series, it remains to be seen whether that number can be beaten, but the numbers for Everton and Leeds are certainly encouraging.