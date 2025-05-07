Dom Young’s new club revealed as England international set for Sydney Roosters exit

DOM YOUNG will be announced as a Newcastle Knights player by the end of this week, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Roosters are prepared to contribute around $250,000 of Young’s $450,000 a season contract which would see the flying winger return to Newcastle for just $200,000 a year.

Young scored 25 tries in his 29 appearances for the Roosters, but his time at the Sydney club has been a mixed one.

However, the 23-year-old is most fondly remembered for a three-year spell with Newcastle, where the 23-year-old registered 43 tries in 51 appearances following a move from Huddersfield Giants in Super League.

Despite being contracted to the Roosters until the end of the 2027 NRL season, head coach Trent Robinson is willing to part ways with the England international.

Young is also known to be good friends with Newcastle back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul from their time in the England set-up.