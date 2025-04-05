Assistant coach leaves Championship strugglers Hunslet

HUNSLET have confirmed the departure of assistant coach Ryan Jackson.

The south Leeds club say it’s due to a “change in personal circumstances” and paid tribute to his input since joining from community club Drighlington to work with Gary Thornton in 2020 after Mark Cass left.

Jackson has also operated alongside Alan Kilshaw – freshly appointed by Keighley – and current team chief Dean Muir, with the pair last year leading Hunslet to the Championship through the League One play-offs and a victory at then second-tier side Swinton in a promotion/relegation decider.

Back in the section for the first time since 2015, Hunslet have so far found the going tough, and head into Friday’s home clash with leaders Halifax bottom of the table and seeking a first league win at the sixth attempt.

Jackson, who both played for Drighlington and cut his coaching teeth there, said: “The club have been a big part of my life for the last four-and-a-half years.

“During this time I feel I have developed considerably as a coach in a number of different areas.

“The number of hours required in the part-time environment is probably bigger than people realise, but I have loved every minute of it and wish the club nothing but the best moving forward.”

Director of rugby Darren Higgins said: “Ryan has been a considerable part of the club for a number of years, putting in countless hours of dedication and commitment to helping Hunslet progress to the Championship.

“Everyone at the club recognises the time and dedication Ryan has given and wish him well.”