Oldham star breaks arm while scoring a try

OLDHAM coach Sean Long’s delight at landing Salford star Nene Macdonald on a high-profile loan comes against the background of disappointment over an injury to another winger, Kieran Dixon.

The 32-year-old is facing two months out after breaking an arm, with Long confirming he scored a key try after sustaining the injury.

It happened during the 20-8 win at Sheffield which hoisted the Roughyeds up to second.

Dixon, who will have surgery this week, played through the pain barrier to cross late on for Long’s side, who also lost Kiwi secondrow Elijah Taylor to a head knock.

“Kieran played the last 15 minutes with a broken arm but he still got through his work. He was going to come off but we had no substitutions left,” said Long.

Dixon arrived from Widnes to feature in the final seven games of last season, crossing nine times and landing 39 goals as Oldham claimed the League One title and promotion.

The former England Knights international previously played for London Broncos (in two spells), Hull KR, York and Leigh.

Dixon has played eight times times this year, notching seven tries and landing 31 goals.

Oldham have won three and drawn one of their five league matches (it’s Long’s former club Featherstone at home on Sunday).

Under his initial loan terms, Papua New Guinea star Macdonald can also play in the Good Friday game at Widnes.