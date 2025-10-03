Assistant coach Martin Gleeson leaves Warrington Wolves

WARRINGTON WOLVES are recruiting for a new assistant coach following the departure of Martin Gleeson.

Former Great Britain international Gleeson was a notable appointment by the Wire in late 2023, taking a permanent role – following a short advisory stint – when Sam Burgess arrived as head coach.

He had previously been attack coach for the England rugby union national team and took on a similar brief back in the 13-a-side code with Warrington.

While the club reached the Challenge Cup final in each of the past two seasons, a third-placed Super League finish and semi-final play-off exit in 2024 was not successfully backed up.

Instead the Wolves slumped to eighth spot and while Burgess has been backed to continue as boss next season, he will not have Gleeson by his side.

The club said that the 45-year-old – who played for the club between 2005 and 2009 – had left “by mutual agreement”.