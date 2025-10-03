Leigh Leopards release statement on leopard print issue ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

LEIGH LEOPARDS have released a statement urging fans not to wear leopard print outside of their ticket allocated stand ahead of tonight’s away clash at Wigan Warriors.

The build-up to this game has been fraught with tension between the two clubs following a statement released by Wigan on Leigh owner Derek Beaumont earlier in the week that explained that the latter had threatened to withdraw the Leopards from tonight’s clash on account of ticketing grievances.

Beaumont responded with his own statement as the two clubs, the RFL and Super League tried to find a solution to ensure the game remained on.

The game will go ahead, but the Leopards have urged caution for some fans, saying: “Further to information received, we reached out early this morning through Rugby League Commercial for clarity on if it was correct that anyone wearing leopard print would be turned away and prevented entry outside of the allocated North Stand.

“We have just received confirmation from RLC that a pragmatic approach will be taken in the family stand area where children wearing club affiliated leopard print will be allowed entry.

“Spectators attending those stands are advised not to wear club affiliated leopard print merchandise to avoid being denied entry.

“Leopard print is obviously permitted in the North Stand.

“Corporate guests should follow the dress code which is as follows;

“Level 2 – Cherry & Whites Lounge – replica shirts allowed.

“Level 3 – No replica shirts, club polo shirts allowed. If a guest arrives with a shirt to wear in their match seats, that is allowed.”