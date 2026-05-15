Australia coach Walters gets World Cup nod

AUSTRALIA have confirmed Ashes-winning coach Kevin Walters will take charge as the holders aim to win the competition for the 13th time this autumn.

The former Kangaroos halfback and ex-Catalans, Brisbane Broncos and Queensland team chief has penned a two-year extension to a contract which would have expired in June.

The 58-year-old succeeded Mal Meninga ahead of last year’s tour to England, where Australia won all three Tests.

“I was very impressed with the feedback from the players when they were surveyed, giving Kevin enormous praise as a coach and motivator,” said Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys.

“Kevin did an outstanding job and I’m very pleased to announce him as the Kangaroos coach for the most important tournament in many years.”

Co-hosts Australia open the World Cup when they face New Zealand in Sydney on October 15.

And V’landys added: “The tournament is a wonderful opportunity for the game to be showcased on the international stage and I’m excited Kevin will be leading the national team.”

Walters said: “The experience I had with the team at the Ashes was a privilege and very rewarding. Now to be able to continue into a home World Cup is a huge honour.”