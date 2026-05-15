Cronulla Sharks condemn Canterbury Bulldogs to fifth loss in a row

CRONULLA SHARKS 38 CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 16

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Friday

SHARKS winger Ronaldo Mulitalo scored a double on his return from an ACL injury as Cronulla belted Canterbury to kick off Magic Round in Brisbane.

Craig Fitzgibbon’s men effectively put the game to bed by half-time, racing into a 30-6 lead, with Mulitalo crossing for the first time since injuring his knee for New Zealand in October.

Cameron Ciraldo recalled Matt Burton (illness), Max King (jaw) and Kurt Mann (concussion) but they were powerless to stop the rampant Sharks, led by halves Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall plus prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

The Bulldogs’ losing streak now stretches to five games since toppling the Panthers.

Will Kennedy beat opposite number Connor Tracey to a Hynes bomb to give Trindall the first points, before Mulitalo found the right corner for the first time, copping a high shot from Tracey in the process.

Kennedy then dummied his way over and Hohepa Puru powered over from dummy-half.

Jacob Preston pulled one back for the Doggies, steaming on to a Lachlan Galvin short ball.

But Hynes’ fast footwork continued Cronulla’s pile-on.

Hynes booted a penalty goal following the restart then Stephen Crichton crossed from long range in his 150th game.

Mulitalo completed his brace off a Hynes kick, before Bronson Xerri’s consolation try put the finishing touches on the scoreboard.

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Samuel Stonestreet, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 KL Iro, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 18 Hohepa Puru, 10 Toby Rudolf, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Teig Wilton, 13 Jesse Colquhoun. Subs: 9 Jayden Berrell, 14 Siosifa Talakai, 15 Billy Burns, 17 Thomas Hazelton, 19 Mawene Hiroti (not used), 20 Braden Uele (not used)



Tries: Trindall (4), Mulitalo (10, 72), Kennedy (17), Puru (24), Hynes (33); Goals: Hynes 7/8

BULLDOGS: 1 Connor Tracey, 2 Jonathan Sua, 3 Bronson Xerri, 4 Stephen Crichton, 5 Enari Tuala, 6 Matt Burton, 7 Lachlan Galvin, 8 Max King, 9 Bailey Hayward, 10 Leo Thompson, 11 Sitili Tupouniua, 12 Jacob Preston, 13 Jaeman Salmon. Subs: 14 Kurt Mann, 16 Harry Hayes, 17 Alekolasimi Jones (not used), 19 Jethro Rinakama (not used), 20 Lipoi Hopoi (not used), 25 Jack Underhill (D)



Tries: Preston (30), Crichton (60), Xerri (78); Goals: Crichton 1/2, Burton 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 24-6, 30-6; 32-6, 32-12, 38-12, 38-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sharks: Nicho Hynes; Bulldogs: Jacob Preston



Penalty count: 5-1; Half-time: 30-6; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: 45,236