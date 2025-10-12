Australia PM’s XIII thrash Papua New Guinea in women’s clash

PAPUA NEW GUINEA PM’S XIII 0 AUSTRALIA PM’S XIII 50

TOM SMITH, National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, Sunday

PHOENIX-RAINE HIPPI and Caitlin Turnbull both collected hat-tricks as Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII thrashed Papua New Guinea in the women’s clash in Port Moresby.

Hippi ran riot down the right wing and Turnbull continually found space on the left as the Aussies tallied the exact same scoreline they did in this match-up 12 months ago.

Now coached by former Queensland State of Origin mentor Tahnee Norris, PNG made the Australians earn it in the first half before tiring late — although they never gave up, led by Eels NRLW enforcer Elsie Albert.

Hippi opened the scoring on eight minutes, then found the right corner again moments later.

Turnbull came on for Quincy Dodd midway through the first half and quickly made an impact, dancing her way through off a scrum.

And the Aussies headed to sheds up by 20 once Makenzie Weale capitalised on a Abbi Church break.

Turnbull collected her second in the left corner before Dodd caught PNG’s goal-line defence napping from dummy-half and Turnbull completed her hat-trick.

Hippi unselfishly gift-wrapped a four-pointer for Church – then the Parramatta fullback returned the favour to the Titans speedster, who nabbed try number three.

And the visitors brought up the half-century once Andie Robinson galloped 30 metres down the right touchline to register Australia’s 10th try.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA: 1 Fleur Ginn (Parramatta Eels), 2 Skaylyn Sil (Mt Hagen Eagles), 3 Relna Wuruki-Hosea (Canberra Raiders), 18 Marie Biyama (Western Clydesdales), 5 Naomi Kelly (Central Dabaris), 6 India Seeto (Easts Tigers), 7 Caitlin Tanner (Mackay Cutters), 8 Elsie Albert (Parramatta Eels), 9 Therese Aiton (Western Clydesdales), 16 Emmogen Taumafai (Sunshine Coast Falcons), 11 Sareka Mooka (Northern Pride), 17 Leila Kerowa (Central Dabaris), 10 Jessikah Reeves (Wests Tigers). Subs: 4 Ruth Gende (Port Moresby Vipers), 12 Essay Banu (North Queensland Cowboys), 13 Josephine Howard (Port Moresby Vipers) (not used), 14 Delailah Ahose (Goroka Lahanis), 15 Gloria Kaupa (Wests Tigers), 19 Emily Veivers (Wigan Warriors), 20 Mala Mark (Central Dabaris)

AUSTRALIA: 1 Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels), 2 Andie Robinson (Canterbury Bulldogs), 3 Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans), 4 Jasmine Peters (North Queensland Cowboys), 5 Phoenix-Raine Hippi (Gold Coast Titans), 6 Kasey Reh (St George Illawarra Dragons), 7 Kirra Dibb (North Queensland Cowboys), 8 Lillian Yarrow (North Queensland Cowboys), 9 Quincy Dodd (Cronulla Sharks), 10 Sophie Holyman (Canberra Raiders), 11 Chloe Jackson (Parramatta Eels), 12 Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans), 13 Bree Chester (North Queensland Cowboys). Subs (all used): 14 Georgia Hannaway (Cronulla Sharks), 15 Kayla Romaniuk (Newcastle Knights), 16 Makenzie Weale (North Queensland Cowboys), 17 Madison Mulhall (St George Illawarra Dragons), 18 Shenai Lendill (St George Illawarra Dragons), 19 Caitlin Turnbull (Wests Tigers), 20 Tori Shipton (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Tries: Hippi (8, 12, 66), Turnbull (26, 38, 48), Weale (32), Dodd (44), Church (59), Robinson (69); Goals: Dibb 3/6, Hannaway 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 0-14, 0-20; 0-26, 0-32, 0-36, 0-40, 0-46, 0-50

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Papua New Guinea: Elsie Albert; Australia: Phoenix-Raine Hippi

Penalty count: 7-5; Half-time: 0-20; Referee: Dillan Wells