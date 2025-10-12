Top stats and leading players as Hull KR dominate at Old Trafford

HULL KR are Super League champions for the first time after a 24-6 Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors – a margin very few would have predicted.

A tight encounter was anticipated but the Robins were very well deserved winners, as borne out by the stats behind the game and some of the leading individuals.

Hull KR pressure and Wigan errors were the evident standout features of the match and the Robins had 55 percent of possession, completing at 90 percent to Wigan’s very poor 72 percent.

The difference in metres made was vast – 1,536 by Hull KR, 1,084 by Wigan – reflecting the champions’ dominance far beyond mere weight of possession, being better on both sides of the ball.

Mikey Lewis won the Rob Burrow Award as player of the match, the talisman making 122 metres with ball in hand including three tackle busts – one of which brought the opening try.

He was also the dominant figure in terms of kicking, 14 of Hull KR’s 18 kicks in general play coming from his boot.

Tellingly, Wigan were limited to 51 metres off kick returns compared to 111 by Hull KR, reflecting how Lewis successfully put their back three in uncomfortable positions.

Only three players made more metres than Lewis, all team-mates – Peta Hiku (144, including a game-best six tackle busts), Tom Davies (146) and Arthur Mourgue (top with 163).

Of the pack men, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves led the way across the park with 94 metres from 15 carries in his farewell appearance.

The back row took the brunt of the defensive graft, workhorse Dean Hadley leading the tackle count across either side with 48. James Batchelor (36) and Elliot Minchella (38) were also busy.

Wigan made 12 errors in total, to Hull KR’s eight. There were three each by Liams Marshall and Farrell, the latter in particular enduring a rough night. As well dropping a scoring chance, his missed tackle on Lewis for the opening score was one of five by the captain.

The most missed tackles, however, were by Harry Smith (six), who also gifted the final try to Joe Burgess. After being so influential in last season’s Grand Final win, the tables were turned on a tough night.

Credit goes to Kaide Ellis, making 40 tackles without missing a single one, and Sam Walters (41 tackles, one missed), but only Marshall could make notable metres (113) on the losing side.