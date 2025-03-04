Australian publication calls for Nathan Cleary to follow long-term partner to England and Super League

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH has called for Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary to leave Australia and join his partner, Mary Fowler, in England and Super League.

Fowler of course is on the books of Manchester City in the Women’s Super League, whilst Cleary is a powerhouse of the game in the NRL.

That being said, the duo are separated by over 10,500 miles and their respective seasons overlap which means they are unable to spend much time together.

That has, in turn, led The Daily Telegraph to push for Cleary to make the move to England and ‘follow his heart’, naming clubs like Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos as potential landing spots for the Australian superstar.

The Daily Telegraph wrote: “So is it time for Cleary to start thinking about life with Fowler in England while playing Super League with a club like Wigan, St Helens or Leeds?”

Of course, Cleary has a contract with the Panthers until 2027, so it would be interesting to see if any such move could happen, but the 27-year-old has spoken about making a family with Fowler.

Cleary said in December: “It’s obviously tough that we’re both pretty stuck into our sport, but we definitely want to in the future. I’d love for it to be with Mary – I just think she’d be the best mother…. It’s not a rush at the moment, but definitely post-footy, I would love to have a little family of my own.

“The thing I’ve noticed about having a partner is that I just want to make her happy and make her feel safe and supported.”