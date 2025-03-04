St George Illawarra Dragons prop attracting interest from Super League clubs

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS prop Michael Molo is reportedly being eyed up by a number of Super League clubs.

According to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, Molo has been “attracting interest from Super League clubs” with his brother, Francis, also quitting the club earlier this year.

28-year-old Michael is off contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season but made just four appearances for the Dragons in 2024 after being a hit in 2023 when he played 19 times.

Molo debuted for St George in 2019 and has since gone on to register 31 appearances for the club.