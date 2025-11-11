Australia’s Patrick Carrigan relishes a special treble

AUSTRALIA forward Patrick Carrigan loved the Leeds experience as he completed a special treble.

The 27-year-old has this year won State of Origin with Queensland, the NRL Grand Final with Brisbane Broncos and now helped seal a 3-0 series success for Australia against England.

And after the 30-8 victory in front of 19,500 at AMT Headingley in the first Ashes Test held there since 1982, the versatile 27-year-old said playing in England has whetted his appetite for the forthcoming World Club Challenge against Hull KR.

That will take place across the city at the MKM Stadium, home of Hull FC, on Thursday, February 19.

“Headingley was awesome,” he smiled.

“You can tell people in the north of England love Rugby League, and they created an unreal atmosphere.

“I’ve liked all the three grounds we’ve been to (after Wembley and Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium). They’ve all been a bit different, and Leeds was really special.

“Now I’m excited to be coming back over to play in Hull.

“I wasn’t really thinking about Origin and Brisbane, because this has been the focus, but looking at it now, to win those three and be part of those teams has been pretty special as well.”

Carrigan said the victory in Leeds didn’t come easily, explaining: “It was physical, but that was good. That’s what Tests are about.

“England have a tough forward pack and they definitely brought it to us.”

Australia’s sights are now on a World Cup triumph under new coach Kevin Walters on home soil next year.

And Carrigan added: “All week Kev was driving home that when you put the green and gold jersey on, you have to hold it to a certain standard.

“We are trying to keep building and finding that standard. He will be pleased with some things, but probably disappointed with others.

“Learning and developing is all part of the process.”