Football club depart as Featherstone Rovers work on survival bid

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have lost not just a string of players as they work to find a way out of their financial crisis – but also their footballing groundshare partners.

With those who had been under contract becoming free agents amid the ongoing monetary issues, which new chief executive Chris Hamilton is trying to find a way out of, fullback Caleb Aekins has become the latest to find another club, signing for Super League newcomers Bradford Bulls.

Meanwhile Wakefield AFC, of the Northern Counties East League, have left the Millennium Stadium with immediate effect, switching home matches to the Hunters Stadium home of Northern Premier League club Pontefract Collieries.

The development came after talks with Featherstone – where former chairman Mark Campbell has returned to a key boardroom position – over reviewing a groundshare agreement which had been in place since August 2024 stalled.

It was the football club’s second spell at the Millennium Stadium either side of a stint at another Rugby League ground, Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“We held a couple meetings with Mark Campbell after he returned to Featherstone,” explained Wakefield AFC.

“It became clear that Featherstone cannot honour the current agreement we have in place, and wanted us to move out.

“There is no ill intent. Featherstone are facing serious financial challenges and need to reduce expenses.

“At the same time, we face challenges of our own and the board can’t add more out-of-pocket expenses to play at the Millennium Stadium.

“We thank the Featherstone community and supporters who welcomed us. The situation at Featherstone is simply too complicated with too many variables beyond our control. We had to safeguard our own club’s future.”

Wakefield AFC, founded in 2019, added: “This marks another year where we’ve had to move facilities.

“It’s the reality of not having our own ground, and it’s exactly why we need long-term solutions as a club.”

An HMRC winding-up petition against Featherstone is due next month.