BARLA National Cup semi-final line-up confirmed

HOLDERS Thatto Heath and 2024 runners-up Orrell St James have been paired in this year’s semi-finals.

The sides will meet at Thatto’s St Helens base, while previous winners Sharlston are at home to Brighouse.

Results

Saturday 23 August

QUARTER-FINALS: King Cross Park 12 Thatto Heath Crusaders 34; Kippax Welfare 10 Brighouse Rangers 24; Orrell St James 34 Wath Brow Hornets 24; Sharlston Rovers 14 Woolston Rovers 6.

The draw for the semi-finals is: Sharlston Rovers v Brighouse Rangers; Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (ties to be played Saturday 18 October).

The final is scheduled for early November, at a venue yet to be confirmed.