Dalton win pulsating Barton Townley Cup final

DALTON, of the North West Men’s League’s Premier Division, bounced back from 16-6 adrift at the break to beat National Conference League Division Three outfit MILLOM 28-16 in a pulsating BARTON TOWNLEY CUP FINAL at the Northern Competitions Stadium (Craven Park) on Friday to bring the curtain down on the Barrow League’s season.

Sam Atkinson, Pat Kelly, Elliot Bibby and Joe Crarey (the Bob Brady man of the match) scored unanswered tries in the second period, with Kelly completing a four-goal contribution to secure Dalton’s first Barton Townley success for 24 years, and only their third triumph in the major competition.

Tom Sharpe notched their only first-half try, while the Woolybacks led through a Luke Allonby effort and, after Dalton’s Zac Steel had been yellow carded for dissent, a Connor Terrill brace, both of which Lee Postlethwaite improved.

DALTON: Connor Grant, Pat Kelly, Elliott Bibby, Dan Knott, Calum Leach, Cavan Armstrong, Harry Gordon, Tom Sharpe, Joe Crarey, Jordan Jones, Sam Atkinson, Ben Ashburner, Ioan Hayes. Subs: Ewan Costa, Floyd Tweddle, Ross Bird, Zac Steel

WOOLYBACKS: Jackson Evans, Tom Askew, Jonty Peters, Hadley Thompson, Hayden Jackson, Lee Postlethwaite, Tom Newbiggin, Daniel Hartley, Jude Lupton, Andrew Dawson, Ollie Dilks, Luke Allonby, Connor Terrill. Subs: Jack Barker, Stephen Watson, Layton French, Dom O’Brien