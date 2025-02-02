Barrow Raiders boss welcomes Oldham challenge

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey looked ahead to Sunday’s Challenge Cup third-round tie at Oldham and pledged “We’ll give them a run for their money.”

The promoted Roughyeds are among the Championship’s big spenders, but Crarey is relishing the test ahead.

The sides also meet in round three of the league, at Barrow’s Northern Competitions Stadium, on Sunday, March 9.

“If we make sure we are very much together, I think we are ready for the Oldham challenge,” said Crarey.

“We can go there and give them a run for their money.”

The long-serving coach was pleased with the ruthless streak on show as amateur visitors Crosfields were defeated 86-6 in round two.

“We scored 16 tries, and Brad Walker only missed five kicks, which in the conditions, was outstanding,” he added.

“To knock them over from the touchline into the wind I thought was very good.

“We’ve got a great group of players this year. They are focused and can score tries, and I thought our ball movement was great.

“It doesn’t matter who you are playing, to score 16 tries is outstanding. You have to be on it for the whole game.

“I said at half-time that we needed to get our mindset right to make sure we didn’t drop off, and we didn’t drop off.”