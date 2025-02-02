York Knights chairman keen to return to the Netherlands

YORK KNIGHTS chairman Clint Goodchild would like to go Dutch with Hull KR again next year after Mark Applegarth’s side beat a youthful line-up from the Super League club 26-12 in an exhibition match in Amsterdam.

An encouraging crowd of 2,715 turned out at the Netherlands National Rugby Centre.

The game was part of a wider trip undertaken by Rovers to spread the Rugby League word across the North Sea.

And their chief executive Paul Lakin said: “This is the first year of hopefully five.”

Australian businessman Goodchild, going into his fourth year at the York helm after taking the club over from Jon Flatman, said: “I’d like to think this is something that will happen every pre-season.

“I must say Hull KR have done all the heavy lifting, but it’s been great to be a part of it and we hope that they invite us back again next year and we can create a little pre-season rivalry.

“I think it’s important to put down roots in a new area and the best way to do that is to do something consistently and persistently. It would be great if it became an annual event.”

The match marked a first appearance for his new club of experienced hooker and former England international and Super League Man of Steel Paul McShane.

The 35-year-old has who has moved from Castleford will wear shirt number nine.

Squad numbers: 1 Will Dagger, 2 Joe Brown, 3 Kieran Buchanan, 4 Joe Law, 5 Brad Ward, 6 Ata Hingano, 7 Liam Harris, 8 Jack Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Brenden Santi, 11 Jesse Dee, 12 Connor Bailey, 13 Jordan Thompson, 14 Taylor Pemberton, 15 Jack Teanby, 16 Jacob Gannon, 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 19 Sam Cook, 20 Oli Field, 21 Conor Fitzsimmons, 22 Jacques O’Neill, 23 Levi Edwards, 24 Harvey Reynolds, 25 Bailey Antrobus, 26 Myles Harrison, 27 James Farrar, 28 Jack Potter, 29 Jude Ferreira, 30 Mac Walsh, 31 Kieran Hudson, 32 Jack Brown.