Barrow Raiders cling on for victory over Leigh Leopards

BARROW RAIDERS 16 LEIGH LEOPARDS 10

Northern Competitions Stadium, Sunday

BARROW just about overcame Leigh, but the Leopards fought for a levelling score right up to the end.

The home side scored in the first minute. Leigh fumbled from kick off and handed possession to Barrow who pushed forward and Nicole Stewart powered over just to the right of the sticks, converting her own try.

The visitors got a try back on 34 minutes. Rhianna Burke nearly scored, before the ball was spread to the right for Mackenzie Taylor to touch down in the corner, this after she was held up over the line six minutes earlier. Charlotte Melvin couldn’t land the kick.

Leigh went ahead three minutes later. Kate Howard scored in the left corner and Melvin brilliantly landed the conversion.

There was nearly a third try just on half-time, but Melvin knocked on as she attempted to score, as the whistle blew. 10-6 to Leigh at the break.

Raiders were first over in the second half, forcing a goal line drop out which put Stewart in position to power over for her second of the afternoon, which she again converted.

This time it was Barrow’s turn to go back-to-back. Leigh weren’t able to deal with the kick from Leah Clough and the ball was gathered by Vanessa Temple who collected her own chip to go over in the corner. Stewart couldn’t convert but Barrow were now 16-10 up.

And that’s how it ended. Barrow’s Emily Stirzaker had a strong run down the left to gain 50 metres before being eventually stopped by Hattie Dogus, whilst Leigh had a chance late on when Burke offloaded to Becky Greenfield who was in space five metres out but she couldn’t take it and Raiders regained possession.

RAIDERS: 5 Chloe Capstick, 2 Shannon Parker, 11 Emily Stirzaker, 4 Claire Hutchinson, 23 Hannah Thompson, 6 Kerrie-Ann Smith, 7 Beth Pattinson, 3 Maddie Neale, 9 Beth Lindsay, 10 Jodie Morley, 12 Leah Clough, 1 Vanessa Temple, 13 Nicole Stewart. Subs (all used): 15 Leah Cottier, 22 Jodie Crawford, 18 Fran Harley, 20 Lucy Dickinson

Tries: Stewart (1, 52), Temple (59); Goals: Stewart 2/3

LEOPARDS: 1 Hattie Dogus, 2 Toryn Blackwood, 3 Mackenzie Taylor, 6 Rhianna Burke, 5 Becky Greenfield, 24 Amy Taylor, 7 Leah Morris, 8 Eleanor Dainty, 9 Kate Howard, 16 Lucy Johnson, 11 Storm Cobain, 12 Charlotte Melvin, 27 Abby Latchford. Subs (all used): 10 Alice Fisher, 20 Keli Morris, 26 Hannah Roberts, 19 Claire Mullaney

Tries: M Taylor (34), Howard (37); Goals: Melvin 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-10; 12-10, 16-10

Half-time: 6-10