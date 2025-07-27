Jack Stevens steers Swinton Lions to victory over Midlands Hurricanes

SWINTON LIONS 16 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 8

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

SWINTON moved into second spot on the table with a solid victory over high-flying Midlands.

The visitors had signs it was going to be a bad day when they knocked on at the kick-off to put the Lions straight on the attack, but the home side were unable to take advantage due to a handling error of their own.

The first Hurricanes chance came on nine minutes when Tom Wilkinson went for the right corner but he lost the ball before being able to score. Jack Stevens then launched a high ball towards the line which Hurricanes knocked on. From the scrum the ball moved quickly right, and Louie Roberts crossed in the right corner, but Reece Briers was unable to convert.

Hurricanes then got a bit more into the game but bad handling errors in good positions kept costing them potential points scoring opportunities.

Twice Luis Roberts had chances on the right, but the ball went to ground. Another chance went on twenty minutes when they knocked on.

Swinton hit back on 27 minutes when Gav Rodden scored on the left and Stevens converted.

Roberts had another good chance for Hurricanes nine minutes from the break, but he did finally get over just before the half-time hooter when he scored in the corner, but Sully Medforth missed the conversion off the touchline.

Konrad Hurrell, playing on dual-registration from St Helens, then almost set up a try for Harry Higham in the corner, but he was just knocked into touch as he dived.

Jon-Luke Kirby was held up for Hurricanes after some good build-up. They were trying to get more into the game but kicks on the last tackle were not finding the attack.

Stevens increased the Lions lead on 56 minutes when he slotted a penalty for a high tackle on Jake Davies.

Rodden was then held up for the Lions on the next set before Medforth tried to create something for his side, but the ball ran dead.

Jordan Paga intercepted for the Lions, but an enthusiastic defence managed to pull him down.

Midlands hit back with a second try on 68 minutes when Matty Hanley crossed in the corner but again no conversion from Medforth.

Swinton got the ball back from the restart and this laid the platform for them to go further ahead with ten minutes left when Hurrell found the pass for Higham to go over.

There was an eventful last five minutes when Medforth had another chance for his side, but the ball went loose again.

Referee Aaryn Belafonte was having some sort of issue just after this and left the field to be replaced by touch judge Oli Maddock for the last few minutes.

There was still time for another Lions attack when George Roby went close which would have been the icing on the cake but the game ended without a further score.

GAMESTAR: Jack Stevens controlled everything on the field.

GAMEBREAKER: Harry Higham’s try ten minutes from the end gave Swinton the edge.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

25 Frank Sergent

34 Konrad Hurrell

2 Ellis Anderson

5 Harry Higham

7 Reece Briers

6 Jack Stevens

10 Bobby Shingler

14 Jordan Paga

20 Jamie Reddecliff

11 Gav Rodden

36 Jake Davies

13 Kenny Baker

Subs (all used)

16 Finley Beardsworth

33 Deane Meadows

8 Adam Sidlow

9 George Roby

Tries: Roberts (12), Rodden (27), Higham (70)

Goals: Briers 0/1, Stevens 2/3

HURRICANES

2 Matty Chrimes

24 Matty Hanley

3 Ryan Johnson

4 Ross Oakes

25 Luis Roberts

14 Aiden Roden

21 Sully Medforth

8 Jon-Luke Kirby

9 Danny Barcoe

27 Liam Kirk

11 Tom Wilkinson

12 Josh Jordan-Roberts

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

26 Ethan Newboult

18 Zeus Silk

16 Ellis Hobson

34 Lewis Peachey

Tries: Roberts (38), Hanley (68)

Goals: Medforth 0/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-4; 12-4, 12-8, 16-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Jack Stevens; Hurricanes: Jon-Luke Kirby

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 10-4

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte (replaced by Oli Maddock, 76)

Attendance: 1,031