Barrow Raiders’ fears with Halifax Panthers clash to be called off

CRISIS club Halifax Panthers’ next Championship match on Sunday, March 1 will be postponed, according to scheduled hosts Barrow Raiders – who have financial worries of their own.

Attempts to maintain a professional team in the West Yorkshire town are ongoing after the Panthers’ collapse into liquidation and removal from the Rugby Football League earlier this month.

That led to players becoming free agents, and a number have already taken up deals elsewhere.

The governing body are reportedly in talks with a group who want to launch a new Halifax.

However Barrow say they have been told that even if the bid succeeds, there won’t be enough time for the new owners to raise a side for that game.

The Cumbrian club have made clear their serious concerns over the impact of a lack of home fixtures over the next two months on their cash flow and therefore financial situation.

Between now and May, there is only one scheduled match at the Northern Competitions Stadium (pictured), against Widnes Vikings on Good Friday, April 3.

“We fear that we will not have the cash flow to survive this two-month period,” said Barrow in a statement.

Hopes of a home draw in the preliminary round of the 1895 Cup, which takes place on the weekend of March 14/15, were thwarted when they were handed a trip to London Broncos.

Victory in that tie would at least bring a home first-round game against Keighley Cougars on the weekend of April 18/19.

With the Broncos yet to confirm a venue for the 1895 clash – they played their Challenge Cup second-round match against West Warriors at Richmond Athletic Ground rather than the Cherry Red Records Stadium at Wimbledon – Barrow have sounded out the capital club over switching the tie to Cumbria.

“We have made an offer to reverse the fixture, saving them (the Broncos) a considerable stadium rental fee and the offer of taking all the gate receipts,” they said.

Barrow had already put out an appeal to help fund an overnight stay in the London area.

“The test will likely be the toughest possible on the field, but we feel that it is a winnable game and could be the start of the journey to cup success,” they explained.

“It is normal practice for the team to give themselves the best preparation with an overnight stay before our fixtures in the capital, but financial concerns mean we must be prudent and travel in one day if a sponsorship backer cannot be found.

“We are looking for a figure in the region of £5,000 to cover the costs of accommodation, meals and increased coach costs.”