Maika Sivo to make long-awaited Leeds Rhinos debut

LEEDS RHINOS fans will at last get to see Maika Sivo in competitive action on Friday – but Brad Arthur has played down any expectations on the former NRL star for now.

Sivo joined Leeds ahead of the 2025 season with an excellent try-scoring record down under, crossing 104 times in 115 games for Parramatta Eels.

But after appearing against Wakefield Trinity in the traditional Boxing Day tie, the winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in their next pre-season game with Wigan Warriors that ruled him out for the whole campaign.

The 33-year-old has also been nursed carefully through this pre-season but is finally set for Super League action against York Knights at AMT Headingley.

“It’s been tough on our fans and the club and his team-mates but the person who has suffered most throughout this is him, and his family,” said Rhinos coach Arthur.

“They came a long way and the level of expectation was high. They made a commitment to uproot the family. They’re the guys who deserve this the most and Maika gets his reward playing this week.

“The expectations aren’t that great. He’s going to be down on his fitness as he hasn’t played for a while.

“We could have put him in a reserve-grade game but I don’t think he’d get much out of that. We’ll throw him in the deep end and the boys have to look after him.

“He’s excited and nervous as well I would suspect. But I’m proud of how hard he’s worked.”

Leeds will also hand a debut to Jeremiah Mata’utia following a pre-season knee injury, and there will be returns for Jake Connor, Cameron Smith and Keenan Palasia too.

But Ash Handley is rested for another week, though remains in strong contention to play in Las Vegas against Hull KR.

Mikolaj Oledzki will not feature at Allegiant Stadium, however, with the England prop now ruled out for several weeks with the rib injury he suffered in Leeds’ Challenge Cup win at Widnes Vikings.

“He didn’t need surgery, which was great, but he’s four to six (weeks),” said Arthur.

“It’s not great news for him in terms of next week, but he understands it’s part of the game unfortunately.”