Barrow Raiders return to winning ways at Dewsbury Rams

DEWSBURY RAMS 8 BARROW RAIDERS 20

ALEXANDER FYNN, FLAIR Stadium, Sunday

BARROW ran in four tries as they returned to winning ways and condemned Dewsbury to successive defeats.

In the early stages, the Rams, aiming to bounce back from losing at home to Goole, attacked the Raiders’ line for three consecutive sets.

But Barrow, beaten at Sheffield in their previous outing, got the ball back via a handling error by Liam Copland.

And the visitors opened the scoring after eight minutes after a sublime pass by Ellis Robson set up Luke Cresswell for a simple try, although Brad Walker couldn’t convert.

With Barrow attacking the Dewsbury line, Brad Walker put through a grubber kick into the in-goal area, but Craig McShane was on hand to put the ball out for a goal-line drop-out.

Despite Dewsbury making three changes – Jack McShane, Luke Nelmes and Jamies Gill replaced by Jacob Parkinson, Jacob Bateman and Harvey Roberts – Barrow extended their lead on 20 minutes as a succession of quick passes ended with Cresswell and Shane Toal combining to send in Curtis Teare. Brad Walker was again off target with the kick.

Barrow thought they had grabbed a third try when Ryan King went over the line, however Bailey O’Connor was on hand to hold him up.

Tensions began to run high, and a small melee ensued, but Barrow were soon once again attacking at the home line.

However indiscipline led to the concession of penalties near their own line, and just before the half-time hooter, Dewsbury finally made their pressure count through Parkinson, who after a neat passage of play, used his strength to get himself over, with O’Connor kicking the goal.

The start of the second half was scrappy, with both sides conceding penalties.

Barrow came close when Joe Bullock put in a clever kick to Tee Ritson, but the attack was then cut short as Louis Collinson pounced on a loose pass from Luke Broadbent.

O’Connor levelled the scores with a penalty-goal after Barrow were deemed offside, but the Cumbrians were 10-8 up after Ryan Johnston responded in kind.

Their lead was extended on 64 minutes through Ritson. After a high kick bounced, the winger beat the defence, and Johnston converted.

A Craig McShane knock-on led to another Barrow attack, but the Dewsbury defence this time held firm.

However as the clock ticked down, Toal extended Barrow’s lead to ensure there was no way back for the Yorkshire side. Johnston couldn’t improve the score.

GAMESTAR: Barrow scrum-half Ryan Johnston’s composure and kicking from the tee put pressure on Dewsbury.

GAMEBREAKER: Raiders centre Shane Toal’s 79th-minute try put the game out of the Rams’ reach.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

1 Craig McShane

2 Tom Delaney

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

5 Liam Copland

29 Bailey O’Connor

6 Dan Coates

8 Luke Nelmes

9 Jack McShane

28 Jamie Gill

11 Joe Summers

23 Brad Graham

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

14 Jacob Parkinson

15 Jacob Bateman

17 Harvey Roberts

20 Valu Tane Bentley

Tries: Parkinson (39)

Goals: O’Connor 2/2

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

5 Luke Broadbent

4 Curtis Teare

3 Shane Toal

25 Tee Ritson

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

8 Tom Walker

9 Josh Wood

10 Joe Bullock

11 Ellis Robson

12 Matty Costello

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

14 Aiden Doolan

30 Jarrad Stack

15 Charlie Emslie

17 Alex Bishop

Tries: Cresswell (8), Teare (20), Ritson (64), Toal (79)

Goals: B Walker 0/2, Johnston 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 6-8; 8-8, 8-10, 8-16, 8-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Craig McShane; Raiders: Ryan Johnston

Penalty count: 13-14

Half-time: 6-8

Referee: Adam Williams