Jake Dickinson scores four as Workington Town thrash Salford

WORKINGTON TOWN 52 SALFORD 10

DAVE PARKINSON, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday

WORKINGTON followed their battling draw at Keighley last weekend with a strong performance against Salford to collect their first Championship victory this season.

A dominant first half laid the platform, with Salford only realistically getting a look-in during the final seconds.

The hosts opened the scoring after four minutes when Callum Phillips fed Jake Bradley on the left and Jake Carter hit the first of eight goals.

Salford tried to contest the middle but Town picked out Agnatius Paasi and continued to go at the Saints man, who looked short of match sharpness.

Carter converted a penalty after a Fin Yates high tackle, and the Town stand-off was on hand to capitalise on a strong run from Stevie Scholey to split the defence and convert his effort and make it 14-0 after 15 minutes.

Jake Dickinson, who finished with four tries, opened his account moments later after the ball squirmed away from Salford fullback Matty Ross in a contest with Bradley and the winger was quick to claim his second in the 23rd minute following a big leap to take Carter’s steepled kick on the left.

Salford then enjoyed some territory of their own with substitute forwards Cole Appleby, Shaun Costello and particularly Reece Stanton well to the fore, before Town broke away from their own half in rapid style with Carter, Bradley and Dickinson all involved before the ball came back inside and Alex Donaghy finished by the posts. Carter hit his sixth goal for a 32-0 advantage.

Salford battled away and deservedly scored a try on the left thanks to Joe Hartley forcing his way over the line.

Into the second half and Town continued their momentum.

It came on the back of a Lawther run and a surge to the line by Lucas Castle. Then on the next play Guy Graham crossed under the posts for Carter to goal and take him past 200 points for the club.

Salford flickered to life with a startling break from Dayon Sambou, but he was denied and dispossessed by Lawther.

A minute later Donaghy angled a kick into the backfield and Tuarae Rawhiti took the bounce to sail under the posts for Carter to complete his goal haul.

From their next set, the hosts breezed down the left with a fifty-metre surge from Lawther before the centre unselfishly handed on for Dickinson to score his third.

Salford responded with Brad Dwyer sending the ball into Paasi, who blasted over the line for Toby Hughes to goal and make it 48-10.

Amid an untidy finish to the game, Workington created another chance down the left with Bradley and Lawther combining for Dickinson to ground his and Town’s final try of the game and send the home fans home happy.

GAMESTAR: Evan Lawther was brilliant in the left centre with a succession of brilliant carries, whilst his chase in the 57th minute to not only bring down Dayon Sambou but also dispossess him was inspirational

GAMEBREAKER: There was no way back into the game for Salford after Dickinson’s second try in the 23rd minute, and Carter’s goal made it 26-0.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

19 Spencer Fulton

3 Rio Corkill

21 Evan Lawther

29 Jake Dickinson

5 Alex Donaghy

6 Jake Carter

8 Ross Ainley

14 Callum Phillips

22 Delaine Gittens-Bedward

12 Jake Bradley

26 Tuarae Rawhiti

10 Stevie Scholey

Subs (all used)

17 Lucas Castle

25 Bear Williams

23 Toby Gibson

16 Guy Graham

Tries: Bradley (4), Carter (15), Dickinson (18, 23, 61, 70), Donaghy (37), Graham (48), Rawhiti (58)

Goals: Carter 8/10

SALFORD

27 Matty Ross

2 Sam Hill

30 Harvey Braddish

20 Joe Hartley

31 Dayon Sambou

7 Toby Hughes

39 Jenson Windley

10 Owen Haldenby

9 Brad Dwyer

52 Agnatius Paasi

38 Jonny Vaughan

12 Ollie Garmston

14 Fin Yates

Subs (all used)

33 George O’Loughlin

26 Reece Stanton

42 Shaun Costello

24 Cole Appleby

Tries: Hartley (39), Paasi (66)

Goals: Hughes 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0, 26-0, 32-0, 32-4; 38-4, 44-4, 48-4, 48-10, 52-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Town: Evan Lawther; Salford: Reece Stanton

Penalty count: 9-7

Half-time: 32-4

Referee: Milo McKelvey