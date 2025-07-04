Barrow Raiders sign former Warrington Wolves and South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker

BARROW RAIDERS have recruited former Warrington Wolves Academy hooker Aiden Doolan on a deal to the end of the season.

The 21-year-old later had a spell with South Sydney Rabbitohs, playing for their New South Wales Cup side.

This year he has turned out twice for hometown Widnes Vikings and also had a trial at Huddersfield Giants, but it was cut short by a hand injury.

Now he is at the Raiders, helping provide competition and cover for the currently-injured Josh Wood.

Barrow are eyeing a play-off berth, recently underlining their credentials with a 24-22 home win over Bradford Bulls.

Raiders coach Paul Crarey said: “Terry O’Connor (the former Great Britain forward from Widnes) recommended Aiden to us, and we decided to bring him in to try and maintain our play-off position.

“He has trained with us and fitted in really well. His attitude is fantastic and (ex-Warrington teammate) Luke Broadbent has been a big help getting him settled.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney added: “In Aiden, we are getting a young, hungry player determined to prove his worth to this club.

“He is immensely grateful for the opportunity to come here, and likewise we are delighted to have him as part of our group.

“The fact that he was given a chance in Australia speaks volumes about his quality and potential.”

Doolan said: “Hopefully we can cement a place in the play-offs – that’s the aim and I will do my best to help.”