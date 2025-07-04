Broncos recover from 18-point deficit to beat Bulldogs

Canterbury Bulldogs 18 Brisbane Broncos 22

IAN HOWE at Accor Stadium, Friday

The NRL held the first double-header of the season at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday night, when the Canterbury Bulldogs hosted Brisbane Broncos and that game was preceded by a NRLW clash between the Bulldogs, who were making their debut in the competition, and Newcastle Knights.

The Bulldogs claimed a debut 26-12 win in their maiden NRLW match, due mainly to some strong running from their forwards and astute kicking from their halfbacks.

And it looked for most of the second match as though the Bulldogs would follow the example of their women’s side, leading 18-0 after 60 minutes after having scored first-half tries from Marcelo Montoya, Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau, with two Burton conversions putting them 16-0 ahead at half-time and an early second-half penalty increasing their lead to a seemingly invincible 18 points.

When Josiah Karapani scored for the Broncos on 61 minutes it looked like a consolation try, but when rookie Delouise Hoeter scored a second Broncos try five minutes later, the Queensland side appeared to grow in confidence, aided by a succession of Bulldogs’ errors.

The score narrowed to 18-16 when Adam Reynolds converted Billy Walters’ try on 71 minutes, with Walters playing his 100th NRL game.

Shortly afterwards the Broncos took the lead with a try from Brendan Piakura, which was set up with a brilliant charge from Kotoni Staggs. Galvin put the ball in touch and the Broncos, relishing another chance to attack, saw Ezra Mam send a short ball to his second rower to score, with Reynolds’ conversion making it 18-22.

The Broncos had welcomed the recently out-of-favour Selwyn Cobbo back into their side to replace Origin-bound Reece Walsh, while Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo gave recent recruit Lachlan Galvin his first start at stand-off half.

With this result the Bulldogs failed to overtake the Raiders at the top of the ladder, while the Broncos have consolidated their position in fifth place, moving on to 22 points.

BULLDOGS: 1 Connor Tracey, 4 Enari Tuala, 3 Bronson Xerri, 6 Matt Burton, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 14 Lachlan Galvin, 7 Toby Sexton, 8 Harry Hayes, 9 Reed Mahoney, 10 Sam Hughes, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Jacob Preston, 19 Jake Turpin. Subs (all used): 13 Bailey Hayward, 15 Josh Curran, 17 Kurtis Morrin, 21 Jack Todd

BRONCOS: 1 Selwyn Cobbo, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 18 Delouise Hoeter, 4 Deine Mariner, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 10 Xavier Willison, 9 Cory Paix, 16 Tyson Smoothy, 11 Brendan Piakura, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Kobe Hetherington, . Subs (all used): 14 Billy Walters, 15 Jaiyden Hunt, 17 Jack Gosiewski, 19 Ben Talty