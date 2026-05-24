Barrow Raiders start and finish strongly against Hunslet

BARROW RAIDERS 36 HUNSLET 22

PADDY McATEER, Speed Competitions Stadium, Sunday

BARROW backed up their impressive Wednesday-night win at Doncaster with a home victory.

The Raiders shot into an early lead, and were 18-0 up by the 14th minute.

Going in at 24-6 at the break, Barrow looked to be in a commanding position, but errors in the first stages of the second period helped rejuvenated Hunslet side hit back with Lee Gaskell, Charlie, Graham and Harrison Gilmore in the thick of the action, and at 24-22 on 55 minutes, it was game on.

The hosts looked fatigued, with the sweltering heat not helping, but they refocussed and with the rampant Joe Bullock back off the bench, scored two further tries.

Four minutes in, Alex Bishop made a telling break upfield, Brad Walker took up the running and on his shoulder was Ryan King to notch, Walker converting.

After eight minutes, Matty Costello broke through the Hunslet cover and chipped ahead, allowing Luke Broadbent to pick up and put Bishop in by the posts. Walker tagged on the two.

It was soon 18-0 as with Hunslet chasing the game, Ellis Robson was held short before quick hands enabled Bullock to crash over from close range, Walker goaling.

Hunslet came more into the frame with ball in hand. They pressed hard with good play from Eddie Battye, Gaskell and Dan Abram sending Liam Carr to the home line only to run out of tackles.

But more good attacking ended with the hardworking Graham weaving his way through the cover for a neat 20th-minute try converted by Abram.

Ryan Johnston with a long ball released Tee Ritson who was into his stride, but a forward pass was ruled.

Then Costello looked destined to score for the home side, but the tap of his ankle halted him inches short.

Barrow did score again after 31 minutes, when Johnston put in a high kick and Walker swooped, passing to Ritson, who pulled out of a half-tackle to speed in for Walker to add the two.

Hunslet worked hard to reduce the arrears, and it took four defenders to prevent Jayden Hatton crossing the line.

Early in the second half Barrow were caught napping, and Hatton touched down for Abram to convert.

The after four penalties were conceded by Barrow in quick succession, Gaskell strode through weak defence to score.

Hunslet were on a roll and got to within two points on 55 minutes. After Barrow lost possession on halfway, Graham pulled away to score and Abram improved.

Barrow brought Bullock and Bishop back on, and they linked to tee up King to pull out of a tackle for his second try, converted by Walker.

Hunslet refused to go away, but lost good opportunities when Hatton coughed up possession before Jimmy Watson was thwarted by Curtis Teare.

In the final minute Luke Cresswell made good ground, passed to Costello then took the ball back to score. Walker made it six from six from the tee.

GAMESTAR: Barrow forward Joe Bullock made a big contribution.

GAMEBREAKER: Ryan King’s second try for the Raiders helped establish an eight-point buffer.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

5 Luke Broadbent

4 Curtis Teare

3 Shane Toal

25 Tee Ritson

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

10 Joe Bullock

17 Alex Bishop

8 Tom Walker

11 Ellis Robson

12 Matty Costello

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

2 Andrew Bulman

16 Greg Richards

30 Finley Dutton-Rosconie

31 Harvey Makin

Tries: King (4, 60), Bishop (8), Bullock (14), Ritson (31), Cresswell (79)

Goals: B Walker 6/6

HUNSLET

7 Dan Abram

21 Mackenzie Turner

38 Jayden Hatton

27 Charlie Graham

18 Jimmy Watson

6 Lee Gaskell

22 Jack Ward

8 Harvey Hallas

14 Cam Berry

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

11 Harrison Gilmore

20 Liam Carr

13 Eddie Battye

Subs (all used)

16 Elijah Simpson

28 Anthony Walker

36 Dominic Tydeman

40 Luca Atkinson

Tries: Graham (20, 55), Hatton (44), Gaskell (51)

Goals: Abram 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 18-6, 24-6; 24-12, 24-16, 24-22, 30-22, 36-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Joe Bullock; Hunslet: Lee Gaskell

Penalty count: 4-6

Half-time: 24-6

Referee: Carl Hughes

Attendance: 1,892