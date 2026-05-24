Wigan Warriors warm up for Wembley with big win at Barrow Raiders

BARROW RAIDERS 6 WIGAN WARRIORS 74

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Speed Competitions Stadium, Sunday

WIGAN dominated from the start as they ran in 14 tries against Barrow.

Anna Davies led the way with four tries, while there was also a hat-trick for current Woman of Steel Eva Hunter and two for Ellise Derbyshire.

The visitors got off the mark inside the opening minute when Davies raced away after Barrow’s kick on the last was taken well by Derbyshire, who soon added Wigan’s second.

Davies doubled her tally on 13 minutes, before Jenna Foubister and Grace Banks both crossed. Foubister added the final two goals, after Isabel Rowe missed the first three attempts, to make it 24-0 inside as many minutes.

Barrow did make it onto the scoreboard through a Vanessa Temple effort, converted by Beth Pattinson, but from then on it was all Wigan, with Derbyshire’s second and an Eva Hunter score, plus another Foubister goal, making it 34-6 at the break.

Despite their dominance, it took Wigan 14 minutes to trouble the scoreboard again with Davies completing her hat-trick and Foubister converting.

The final 25 minutes saw Rowe, Davies, Bethan Dainton, Ruby Hunter and Eva Hunter, twice more, add further tries, while Foubister kicked three more conversions before Georgia Wilson took over with the boot and added four.

RAIDERS: 1 Sam Norman, 2 Chloe Capstick, 3 Emily Stirzaker, 5 Emma Hutchinson, 19 Blossom Howell, 6 Kerrie-Ann Smith, 7 Beth Pattinson, 8 Leah Clough, 9 Beth Lindsay, 10 Jodie Morley, 11 Lucy Dickinson, 12 Vanessa Temple, 24 Fern Henderson. Subs (all used): 14 Leah Cottier, 15 Jodie Crawford, 18 Megan Mayhew-Beach, 16 Mia Dobson

Tries: Temple (28); Goals: Pattinson 1/1

WARRIORS: 1 Grace Banks, 2 Anna Davies, 3 Georgia Wilson, 16 Beri Salihi, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 7 Isabel Rowe, 8 Mary Coleman, 19 Remi Wilton, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 11 Eva Hunter, 12 Cerys Jones, 13 Megan Williams. Subs (all used): 9 Carys Marsh, 15 Bethan Dainton, 17 Kelsey Gentles, 22 Ruby Hunter

Tries: Davies (1, 13, 54, 60), Derbyshire (4, 31), Foubister (20), Banks (23), E Hunter (38, 68, 71), Rowe (57), Dainton (64), R Hunter (66); Goals: Rowe 0/3, Foubister 5/6, Wilson 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24, 6-24, 6-30, 6-34; 6-40, 6-46, 6-50, 6-56, 6-62, 6-68, 6-74

Half-time: 6-34