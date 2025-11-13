Barrow Raiders to experiment with kick-off times next season

BARROW RAIDERS will experiment with a mix of Saturday and Sunday games next season.

They had previously announced their intention to move regular kick-off times from Sunday at 3pm to Saturday at 6pm, citing the opportunity to maximise income.

However, feedback has been mixed, and as a result a change in stance has now been confirmed.

A club statement said: “In response to feedback from supporters and sponsors, we have made the decision to have a mixture of Saturday and Sunday playing days for the 2026 season.

“We appreciate that opinion has been polarised and going to a hybrid solution will allow us to capture all important revenue and crowd size data that may help influence our future direction of travel.

“This is subject to RFL approval, which should be a formality.”

Raiders chairman Steve Neale released a detailed video breaking down the new fixture format for the Championship via the club’s social-media channels.

He explained how the twelve home and away games for each club are being devised, with a pendulum system to decide ten of those opponents based on league position last season, with a further two games on a geographical basis – Barrow’s are expected to be Newcastle and Whitehaven.

The exact details are yet to be officially announced by the RFL, despite the season being expected to start in the middle of January.

Neale added: “There’s intense speculation from fans who want to know what’s going on.

“I think it’s pretty good. Obviously some former League One clubs who recruit well will get an easier fixture list, but it’ll all come out in the wash in the play-offs.

“Everyone was having trepidation in football about the new Champions League format, but it’s worked out pretty well.

“Clubs have warmed to it, I don’t think this is going to be as bad as everyone makes out. We’ve got a good set of fixtures and I’m excited to get in the top ten play-off.”