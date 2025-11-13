Wakefield Trinity’s Mike McMeeken sets sights on World Cup

WAKEFIELD TRINITY captain Mike McMeeken has his sights set on a third World Cup after the disappointment of England’s Ashes series defeat.

McMeeken has been part of the past two global tournaments, making a single group-stage appearance against France in 2017 down under and then playing four times on home soil in 2022, including the semi-final loss to Samoa.

The forward didn’t make a single international appearance in the five years between those World Cups, but has been a stalwart since.

He appeared in all three Tonga Tests in the autumn of 2023, then played in both clashes with Samoa 12 months later.

And McMeeken has been a key figure in England pack for this year’s series, which Australia won with a match to spare.

“It’s a once-in-a-career opportunity to play against Australia in the Ashes, so to be involved with this group of lads is really special,” he said.

“Yes, we’ve come away with a loss in the series, but I’ve picked up a lot of experience from it.

“You want to be competing against the best. As a team we’ve proven that we can compete against the best.”

McMeeken’s Ashes place was reward for a fine first season at Wakefield, having returned to the UK after four seasons with Catalans Dragons.

He led Trinity to the Super League play-offs on their return to the top flight and was selected for the Dream Team.

“It was at the back of my mind throughout the season – you know if you pull a good chunk of games together you give yourself a fighting chance to be involved in the squad,” said McMeeken.

“First and foremost I’m a Wakefield player and captain there as well, so I need to be performing every week for them.

“It’s every Englishman’s dream (to play internationally) and in a World Cup year it’s even more special.

“It’s over there in Australia and I was involved in 2017. It’s a good place to go, it’s Rugby League mad, it’s a special thing to be involved in.

“Like this year, I’ll be focusing on Wakefield first and then deal with England afterwards.”