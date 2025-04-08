Basics key to cracking League One says Workington Town boss

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley says whoever does the basics right will have the best chance of winning League One.

In what looks like an increasingly competitive fight for the top four, Workington lost against North Wales Crusaders.

He said: “In this league, whoever does the basics right is going to win games. That’s Rugby League I suppose, but in this league especially.

“If we play anything like we know we can, we can win games. It’s alright saying that, we’ve got to do it. The players understand what they need to do, it’s transferring that in to the pressure games when there are points on the line.”