Newcastle Thunder keen to attract Super League fans before Magic Weekend

NEWCASTLE THUNDER are gearing up to welcome Super League fans for their Magic Friday game on the eve of Magic Weekend.

Thunder will entertain Workington on May 2, to kick off the return of the Magic Weekend to St James’ Park,

It will be the first time they will have hosted the curtain-raiser at their new home ground Blaydon RUFC, and they are promising a carnival atmosphere to kick-off the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Magic Weekend’s last visit to Newcastle in 2023, Thunder hosted Bradford at Kingston Park and attracted a crowd of 2,465.

Hospitality packages are available for £45 and tickets can be booked via the club’s official website, www.thunderrugby.co.uk.