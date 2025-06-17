Batley Bulldogs disappointed as coach steps away

BATLEY BULLDOGS are seeking a new coach after the resignation of Mark Moxon.

The 44-year-old, in his second season at the helm after long service as an assistant coach at the Championship club, made his decision in the wake of Sunday’s 50-12 home defeat by Doncaster.

It was an eighth loss in twelve league games this year and left Batley third-bottom of the table.

Assistant coach Jaymes Chapman and senior player Ben Kaye will take charge for Friday’s game at Bradford Bulls.

Moxon, who works as a firefighter, first joined the Batley coaching staff under John Kear ahead of the 2012 season.

He was then assistant to Matt Diskin and Craig Lingard before stepping up when the latter took the helm at Castleford Tigers before the start of last season.

Batley, who have built a reputation for punching above their weight in budget terms, reached the Championship Grand Final in 2022 and 1895 Cup final in 2023.

They are now fighting to avoid a drop into the third tier, which they haven’t played in since 1998.

Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas said: “We’ve had a meeting with Mark Moxon, our head coach. Entirely his decision, he has stood down.

“This is not to do with the board making that decision, it’s totally Mark’s decision and I’m disappointed he is leaving the club.

“He’s been a big part of this club. He came with John Kear and he’s been involved in Grand Finals in 2013 and 2022, the Middle Eights in 2016 and the 1895 Cup final in 2023.

“We’re desperately disappointed but he feels that it’s in his family’s best interests and the club’s best interests that he stands down and see if the team can get a new voice.

“We’ve a short turnaround to the game on Friday against Bradford Bulls and in the meantime, Jaymes Chapman and Ben Kaye will be in charge, then we’ll take the coaching situation on.”

Moxon said: “Recent performances have forced me to make a difficult decision.

“I appreciate the respect that the club, Kevin and Paul (Harrison, the chief executive) have towards me and the loyalty they will continue to show, so I feel it necessary to step down for the benefit of the club.

“Fourteens seasons is a long time, and I feel I have given everything I can. A different voice, a different direction, will hopefully change this season’s fortunes around.”