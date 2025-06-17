Paul Rowley paints bright future for decorator Sam Hill after first Salford Red Devils try

PAUL ROWLEY has painted a bright potential future for Sam Hill after the 18-year-old decorator scored his first Super League try.

Hill only joined Salford Red Devils ahead of this season as part of their first academy squad since receiving an elite licence.

The winger became the second member of that cohort to play for Rowley’s beleaguered side – forward Harrison Hope debuted in the season opener against St Helens – when called up to face Wigan Warriors at the end of May.

And the Salford City Roosters junior retained his place in the starting line-up for the round-14 visit of Saints, scoring a try in the final minute of Salford’s 4-46 defeat.

Remarkably, Hill first trained with the senior squad two days before making his debut, and works for a local painting and decorating firm.

“He was on his bike going to work. He turned around, put his kit on and came down,” said coach Rowley of the teenager’s first session.

“We only told him at the (Wigan) game that he was going to play – I knew in the morning but I didn’t want to overly stress him.

“I thought he was great and he got the reward (of continuing with the first team) off the back of it. We’ve enjoyed having him around.

“He’s got a lot of hard work to do but like everyone else he’s got a good future ahead of him if he makes the right choices.

“I know he’s very dedicated, he’s got great support around him with his family, and the lads are great with him.

“He’s got a heritage number and, as I always say, you can’t buy them. It’s a fantastic achievement and I’m sure it’ll be the first (appearance) of many.”

Hill was the ninth player to be handed a professional debut by Salford this season as the club continue to work with a decimated squad under a reduced salary cap and extreme financial pressures.

Rowley says reassurance is key with any new youngster who steps into the first team.

“I think our job as players and staff is to give that player confidence and belief and make it as stress-free as possible, while making the occasion (of their debut) exciting and memorable,” he explained.

“The words we say (to each new player) are unique but you want him to feel comfortable. We reassure them of why they’re here, and that they’ve earned the position.”