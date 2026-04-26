Batley Bulldogs earn big win over Goole Vikings

BATLEY BULLDOGS 46 GOOLE VIKINGS 10

ALFIE INGRAM, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Sunday

BATLEY secured an impressive victory over Goole in a game in which Ben Reynolds and Robbie Butterworth both scored two tries.

Both sides looked lively early on, but the first chances came from Batley, playing uphill as they attacked the wings, winning a couple of penalties in the process. But just as they looked like scoring, a sloppy pass was capitalised on by Keenen Tomlinson, who brought the Vikings back up to halfway.

Batley regained possession and, after some half-chances, they finally broke the deadlock eleven minutes in, as Robson Stevens broke through the defence to crash over the line.

The Vikings earned a try moments later, after the quick-thinking Connor Barley intercepted a short pass and ran the length of the field to tie the game.

Goole started to return the pressure and found themselves ten metres from the Bulldogs’ line. Callum Rutland kicked a slippery grubber towards the corner, but the Batley defence were onto it before the Vikings’ attackers could capitalise.

As the game progressed, the Bulldogs saw more of the ball and maintained good field position, but they struggled to retain possession with rushed passes.

However, they regained the lead in the 28th minute through Akim Matvejev, who powered his way through the middle of the Goole defence to score.

With under ten minutes to go until half-time, Oliver Greensmith made a break, bringing the ball up to halfway and finding himself in a two-on-one situation. However, he waited too long to get the pass away and knocked on, giving Goole possession.

That error was capitalised on by the Vikings, who pushed forward and scored through Cooper Howlett, but Rutland was unable to convert.

A minute before half-time, Joe Burton made a break for Batley from 60 metres out, getting them to ten metres from the line. Despite some desperate Vikings’ defence, a short cut-out pass put Ben Reynolds through to further the Bulldogs’ lead. Woods’ goal gave Batley an eight-point lead going into half-time.

The second half began and it took Batley only two minutes to score again as they worked the ball down the left wing with flair, and Robbie Butterworth went over for the try after a cut-out pass from Dane Manning.

Batley scored again soon afterwards through Reynolds, who danced his way through the defence to earn his second of the day.

And in the 62nd minute, after strong spells of possession from Batley to get them to within a few metres of the line, Butterworth split the Goole defence on the left side to earn his second.

Minutes later, Oliver Greensmith scored in the left corner after a looping pass from Woods.

Batley truly ran away with this one, and in the last minute, they topped off a dominant performance with a fast counter-attacking try, as Ben White fed Jack Hudson for their final try.

Woods added the goal and Batley secured an impressive win to put them on the edge of the play-off race.

GAMESTAR: Josh Woods played brilliantly, looking composed in both attack and defence, with multiple tries coming as a result of his sharp passing and ball handling.

GAMEBREAKER: Ben Reynolds’ try before half-time gave the Bulldogs a more comfortable lead following a close first half, and the Vikings struggled to get back in the game afterwards.

MATCHFACTS

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

2 Joe Burton

25 Derrell Olpherts

3 Ollie Greensmith

20 Jack Hudson

6 Ben Reynolds

7 Josh Woods

17 Liam Kirk

9 Alistair Leak

13 Robson Stevens

11 Dane Manning

15 Nyle Flynn

18 Evan Hodgson

Subs (all used)

14 Ben White

19 Jonah Parsons

24 Akim Matvejev

27 Ronan Dixon

Tries: Stevens (9), Matvejev (28), Reynolds (39, 52), Butterworth (42, 62), Greensmith (66), Hudson (79)

Goals: Woods 7/8

VIKINGS

5 Callum Shaw

18 Connor Barley

3 Cooper Howlett

4 Keenen Tomlinson

2 Tom Halliday

20 Shane Tuohey

22 Callum Rutland

30 Liam Watts

31 Will Jubb

10 Tyler Craig

11 Brett Ferres

12 Nick Staveley

13 Harry Aldous

Subs (all used)

9 Jeylan Hodgson

23 Ben Dent

24 Alex Holdstock

25 Brad Bullock

Tries: Barley (14), Howlett (33)

Goals: Rutland 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 12-10, 18-10; 24-10, 30-10, 36-10, 40-10, 46-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Josh Woods; Vikings: Callum Rutland

Penalty count: 6-1

Half-time: 18-10

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas