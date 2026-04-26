Two sent off as Dewsbury Rams too strong for Rochdale Hornets

ROCHDALE HORNETS 18 DEWSBURY RAMS 54

CHARLIE BOYER, Crown Oil Arena, Sunday

NINE-TRY Dewsbury came out on top in a fiery encounter against Rochdale to pick up their first league win since March.

The Rams had the first score of the game after just four minutes, when after a set in front of the Hornets’ line Louis Collinson exploited a gap to score with Jacob Hookem swinging in the conversion.

Five minutes later they had their second thanks to a length of the field run from Tom Delaney who, despite a valiant chase from Max Flanagan, got over the line to score. Hookem then extended the lead to twelve points.

Hornets got on the board just before the quarter-hour mark thanks to Harry Sheridan, who finished a quick passing move in the corner before Max Flanagan nailed a tough kick from the touchline.

Moments later, the scores were level as bustling Prop Jaden Dayes powered his way home underneath the posts with Flanagan converting.

Dewsbury retook the lead nine minutes later as Delaney crossed in the corner for his second before Hookem missed from the tee for the first time.

The lead was extended in somewhat controversial fashion with ten minutes left in the first half, after the Rams looked to be offside from a kick in the build-up to George Rayner’s try with the winger pouncing on a loose ball to score with Hookem managing to kick the goal for a ten-point lead.

And as the first half entered its closing stages, Dewsbury took a commanding lead when Craig McShane touched down amid several Hornets defenders.

Hookem added two more points to his tally and kept the scoreboard ticking for the Rams close to half-time as he elected to take the two following a penalty inside the Rochdale half.

Things weren’t finished there though, as Dylan Kelly-Duffy was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle, which meant Rochdale would start the second half with twelve players.

And Dewsbury extended their lead to 24 points on the hooter as Danny Addy scored under the sticks before Hookem kicked the goal.

Ten minutes into the second half Dewsbury’s Danny Addy was given a red card for violent conduct while Jamie Dallimore was also sent off for his retaliation.

Gary Thornton’s side were back in the contest just before the hour mark after Brad Graham was shown a yellow card and Flanagan made the advantage count, finding his way to the line before converting his own try.

However, it was the Rams who stretched their advantage once more just moments later as McShane got his second in the corner before Hookem continued his impressive kicking form for a 24-point lead, before another penalty goal made it 18-44.

Bailey O’Connor then added his name to the scorers list as he spun his way around the defence to seal the deal for Paul March’s side, before Hookem had no issue with the kick.

Jack McShane then capped off the afternoon two minutes from time with an easy finish in the corner to ensure the two points returned over the Pennines.

GAMESTAR: Craig McShane was a focal point for all of Dewsbury’s attacking play, causing issues for the Rochdale defence and scoring two tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Dewsbury’s 14-point lead at half-time proved to be too much for a spirited Rochdale side.

MATCHFACTS

HORNETS

1 Max Flanagan

2 Dan Nixon

26 Harry Sheridan

4 Junior Sa’u

22 TJ Boyd

25 Jack Hansen

6 Jamie Dallimore

23 Chris Barratt

9 Ross Whitmore

8 Jaden Dayes

12 Ethan Wood

17 Dylan Kelly-Duffy

13 Jordan Syme

Subs (all used)

7 Jordan Paga

14 George Roby

24 Ben Metcalfe

32 Isaac Coleman

Tries: Sheridan (14), Dayes (18), Flanagan (57)

Goals: Flanagan 3/3

Sin bin: Kelly-Duffy (39) – dangerous tackle

Dismissal: Dallimore (49) – violent conduct

RAMS

1 Craig McShane

22 George Rayner

29 Bailey O’Connor

4 George Senior

2 Tom Delaney

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

8 Luke Nelmes

9 Jack McShane

16 Louis Collinson

11 Joe Summers

23 Brad Graham

35 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

10 Toby Everett

13 Dec Tomlinson

14 Jacob Parkinson

17 Harvey Roberts

Tries: Collinson (4), Delaney (9, 27), Rayner (31), C McShane (34, 62), Addy (40), O’Connor (73), J McShane (78)

Goals: Hookem 9/11

Sin bin: Graham (52) – dangerous tackle

Dismissal: Addy (49) – violent conduct

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 12-12, 12-16, 12-22, 12-28, 12-30, 12-36; 18-36, 18-42, 18-44, 18-50, 18-54

Rugby Leaguer and League Express Men of the Match

Hornets: Chris Barratt; Rams: Craig McShane

Penalty count: 5-10

Half-time: 12-36

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 370