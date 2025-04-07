Batley Bulldogs hooker signs new contract

BATLEY BULLDOGS have extended Jonah Parsons’ contract to the end of next season.

The young hooker joined from Huddersfield in November, initially on a one-year deal.

Parsons, who comes from Batley and also had a spell in Leeds’ development system after emerging at Bradford community club West Bowling, has featured in all eight Bulldogs games to date.

“That probably wasn’t the original plan,” said coach Mark Moxon. “But we have had so many injuries and he has had an opportunity.

“Jonah has played really well and has caused a lot of threat coming out of dummy-half.

“Defensively he has been standing up to these big blokes, and he still has plenty of development left in him.”

The Bulldogs are next in action at London Broncos on Saturday.

Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas has been fined £1,000 by the governing body for abusive language towards match officials after the 1895 Cup first-round home defeat by Bradford.

The game, won 12-10 by the Bulls, ended with players involved in a mass brawl, after which Bulldogs backrow Dane Manning was handed an eight-match ban for his involvement.